Top rebel leader of Manipur walks out of jail

Rajkumar Meghen, one of the top rebel leaders of the Northeast and chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a Manipur-based banned militant group walked out of Guwahati central jail on Saturday evening after 10 years of imprisonment.

Meghen, alias Sanayaima, the 75-year-old rebel leader and 18 others belonging to UNLF were convicted by an NIA court on June 8, 2016, on charges of criminal conspiracy, terrorist act and waging war against the nation. The special NIA court had given 10 years of imprisonment to Meghen.

Meghen was arrested close to the Nepal border in Bihar in December 2010 and the case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

UNLF seeks an independent Manipur and Meghen, belonging to the majority Meitei community is firm on his stand.

The NIA had submitted two charge sheets in the case against 25 persons and of them, 18 faced the criminal trial, while seven others were absconding.

Meghen was convicted under Sections 17, 18, 18 (B), 20 and 21 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Sections 121 (A) and 122 of IPC.

During the investigation, NIA claimed that the UNLF was involved in largescale extortion from government officials and businessmen, particularly in Manipur. The money was brought to Guwahati by human courier and was send to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar for the procurement of sophisticated weapons to carry our terror attacks and wage a war against the nation.

The militant group had also started a food processing company and invested the money collected through extortion and other unlawful means, the court said.

Some of the UNLF members were released on bail but Meghen did not apply for bail.

Sources said Meghen will reach Manipur capital Imphal on Monday following which he is likely to address a public meeting. Many in Manipur consider Meghen's release significant amid the agitation by Meitei groups against the possible impact of Naga pact, which is likely to be signed soon to end the decades-old Naga conflict. Meitei groups fear that the pact could meet Naga groups' demand for extending Nagaland territory to Naga-inhibited areas in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.