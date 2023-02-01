Tripura: EC rejects CPI(M)'s complaint against BJP candidate

The Election Commission rejected the CPI(M)'s complaint against its MLA Mabashar Ali, who is the BJP's Kailashahar candidate in the upcoming assembly election, an official said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the returning officer of Kailashahar assembly, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Tuesday sought Ali's disqualification as the BJP candidate.

"As Mabashar Ali neither resigned from the Assembly, nor from the party, in no circumstances, he may be treated as a candidate of the BJP. Hence, he may be disqualified for being a BJP candidate for want of statutory legal requirement," Choudhury said in the letter.

After receiving the letter, returning officer Pradip Sarkar examined Ali's nomination and found his papers are in order, and rejected the complaint.

Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao told PTI, "The EC received a complaint against Mabashar Ali. The returning officer examined his Form A and B, and found his nomination is in order. The decision has already been communicated to the CPI(M) state secretary."

The Congress has fielded its state president Birajit Sinha from the prestigious seat in Unakoti district.

Ali who won the 2018 elections as a CPI(M) candidate by defeating Sinha, joined the ruling BJP, which nominated him from the seat.

Tripura will vote in the assembly elections on February 16, and the votes will be counted on March 2.