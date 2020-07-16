Tripura registers third Covid-19 death, tally rises to 2,282

Tripura registered its third Covid-19 fatality after a 38-year-old man died at a hospital here, while 98 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,282, an official said on Thursday.

The man was admitted to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Wednesday with symptoms of coronavirus infection and stomach ailments and died the same night, state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) officer Deep Debbarma told reporters.

He was a resident of Vidyabil village of Khowai district, which is about 50 km from here.

Two coronavirus patients had earlier died at the same hospital, he said.

"Out of 3,412 samples tested for Covid-19, 98 people (were) found positive," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday night.

Tripura's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,282 with these fresh cases, the official said.

The state now has 661 active cases, while 1,604 patients have recovered from the disease.

Fourteen patients have migrated to other states.

According to the official, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

In late April, the chief minister had said Tripura was free from the clutches of the deadly virus.

"Our state has become coronavirus-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," Deb had tweeted on April 23.