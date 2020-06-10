Tripura reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 867

Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 867, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from Sepahijala district, six from Tripura South and two from Khowai.

"Out of 1,450 samples tested for COVID-19, 26 people found positive," Deb said in a tweet.

Out of 1450 samples tested for COVID-19, 2️⃣6️⃣ people found #POSITIVE. Today's count includes : ↗️Sepahijala District :18

↗️South District : 06

↗️Khowai District : 02#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 9, 2020

The state now has 675 active cases, while 192 patients have recovered from the disease.

These patients are undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital and a few other COVID care centres in the state.

A 42-year-old man died in Agartala on Tuesday, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Tripura.

The state Health Department has conducted 38,573 tests so far, according to a statement issued late on Tuesday night.