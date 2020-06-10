Tripura reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 867

Tripura reports 26 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 867

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 10 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 15:04 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 867, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from Sepahijala district, six from Tripura South and two from Khowai.

"Out of 1,450 samples tested for COVID-19, 26 people found positive," Deb said in a tweet.

The state now has 675 active cases, while 192 patients have recovered from the disease.

These patients are undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital and a few other COVID care centres in the state.

A 42-year-old man died in Agartala on Tuesday, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Tripura.

The state Health Department has conducted 38,573 tests so far, according to a statement issued late on Tuesday night. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tripura
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Biplab Kumar Deb

What's Brewing

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 