Tripura's Covid-19 tally reaches 6,785 with 164 new cases

Tripura reported 164 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 6,785, a Health Department official said.

Two more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, following which the toll rose to 46, he said.

A 60-year-old man from the Dimsagar area died at the Agartala Government Medical College on Thursday evening. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after testing positive for Covid-19 and had kidney ailments, the official said.

A woman, 40, from Udaipur in Gomati district also died at the AGMC on Thursday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. She was admitted to the hospital on August 8. She was diabetic and had high blood pressure.

There are 1,705 active cases in the state at present. So far, 5,016 people have recovered from the disease in the state, the official said. About 18 patients have migrated to other states.