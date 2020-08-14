Tripura's Covid-19 tally reaches 6,785

Tripura's Covid-19 tally reaches 6,785 with 164 new cases

PTI
PTI, Tripura,
  • Aug 14 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 14:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Tripura reported 164 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 6,785, a Health Department official said.

Two more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, following which the toll rose to 46, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A 60-year-old man from the Dimsagar area died at the Agartala Government Medical College on Thursday evening. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after testing positive for Covid-19 and had kidney ailments, the official said.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

A woman, 40, from Udaipur in Gomati district also died at the AGMC on Thursday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. She was admitted to the hospital on August 8. She was diabetic and had high blood pressure.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

There are 1,705 active cases in the state at present. So far, 5,016 people have recovered from the disease in the state, the official said. About 18 patients have migrated to other states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tripura
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 