Truth will come out after thorough probe, says Jyotiraditya Scindia in connection with Deoghar airport row

Truth will come out after probe: Scindia on airport row

The complaint against Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra and others was lodged at Kunda police station on September 1

  • Sep 04 2022, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 13:28 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said a thorough probe into Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row, in which a case has been registered against nine people including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, will reveal the truth.

The FIR was registered against the two BJP MPs and seven other people for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from the Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31. The two BJP leaders were returning to Delhi after meeting the family members of a woman in Jharkhand's Dumka who was set ablaze by a man after she rejected his proposal. The woman succumbed to burns later.

Also Read | Twitter war erupts between BJP MP, Deoghar DC over entry into airport ATC

"The truth will come to the fore after a thorough probe. It will be shared with you all," Scindia told reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Saturday in reply to a question on the matter. The complaint against Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra and others was lodged at Kunda police station on September 1 by Suman Anand, the security in-charge of the airport.

The complaint alleged that all nine people violated the safety standards by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off, officials said. It has been alleged that permission was taken "forcibly" from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

The FIR had resulted in a Twitter spat between Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, with both charging each other of violating norms by entering the ATC room. The Delhi Police later registered a 'zero FIR' against the deputy commissioner of Deoghar and some police officials on the charge of sedition and under the Officials Secret Act following Dubey's complaint.

In Indore, Scindia released a book titled, Cricket Ki Marketing penned by sports writer Surya Prakash Chaturvedi. Former cricketer Anil Kumble was also present at the function. The Union minister also felicitated members of the Madhya Pradesh cricket team which had lifted the last Ranji Trophy.

