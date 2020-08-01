Two doctors among 8 held for attacking cops in Odisha

Two doctors and six other employees of a private hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district were arrested on Saturday on the charge of assaulting police personnel, officials said.

Two police personnel on duty were attacked by the accused persons when they visited the hospital on Friday night as part of a probe into a case, they said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, two doctors, who own the hospital, besides six of their associates have been taken into custody, said Inspector of Kendrapara Town police station Jyoti Ranjan Samantray.

Acting on a complaint of misbehavior lodged by a local journalist, the policemen visited the hospital to investigate the matter. However the accused all of a sudden attacked the cops on the duty, he said.

Further investigation into the incident is in progress, he added.