Vedanta to work together with Niti for Odisha district

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has collaborated with government think-tank Niti Aayog to help improve the quality of life of the people of Kalahandi district of Odisha.

NITI Aayog and Vedanta will work together to assist the district by reviewing and co-creating strategic action plans to improve lives of local communities through interventions in health and nutrition, education, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure related aspects as defined in aspirational districts mandate under the overall development policies of the state government, the company said in a statement.

"Vedanta Ltd signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) yesterday with NITI Aayog to help improve the quality of life of the citizens of Kalahandi district, Odisha, through their CSR fund as part of ‘Aspirational Districts’ initiative," the company said.