WB Assembly passes bill against mob lynching

The West Bengal Assembly on Friday passed a bill to curb incidents of mob lynching. The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching), Bill, 2019 has provision for death sentence in case a victim dies in the assault.

“Where the act leads to the death of the victim, shall be punished with death sentence or rigorous imprisonment for life and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh and may extend up to Rs 5 lakh,” the bill stated.

In case the victim suffers grievous injuries due to the assault, the accused shall face life imprisonment or a prison sentence up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 3 lakh.