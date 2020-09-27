WB BJP leader Agnimitra Paul tests Covid-19 positive

WB BJP leader Agnimitra Paul tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 27 2020, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 13:54 ist
BJP Mahila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul (2nd L), party State Vice President Jay Prakash Majumder (R), party state secretary & MLA Sabyasachi Dutta (C), party's Kisan Morcha State President Mahadev Sarkar (2nd R) and others leave after a meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Credit: PTI

BJP women's wing president in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul said on Sunday she has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and requested people who came in touch with her recently to get themselves tested.

Paul, who is also a well-known fashion designer, had been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling TMC.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

She attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters here earlier this week.

"I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get...tested. Thank You," Paul wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Jayanta Roy had tested positive for the disease.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal
BJP

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 