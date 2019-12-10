WB Governor, state govt clash on clearing crucial Bills

The relation between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government soured further on Tuesday. While the TMC legislators accused the Governor of holding back and delaying crucial Bills, Dhankhar responded by saying that it is not his fault if the state Government works at a “snails pace” when it comes to answering his queries about pending bills.

“Dirty politics is being played. As if the Governor was sitting on the West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 2019 Bill. They want to take political mileage out of it and that Assembly is being involved in it is most unfortunate,” said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also said that the state Government cannot dodge its responsibility by putting the blame on him.

“I am working as per the Constitution, It is not my fault if the state Government is working at a snail’s pace. They can’t dodge their responsibility by blaming me,” said Dhankhar.

Earlier in the day, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement arguing that information sought by the Governor from the state Government about the Bill has not been provided so far, despite repeated reminders.

“Emphasizing the grave urgency of the matter, it was indicated to them that they must revert with the information sought without delay. There has been so far no input from the Government,” said the Governor in the statement.

He also said that although the Governor’s office accords highest priority to Legislative work, due staff has not been provided for the office by the state Government despite repeated reminders.

“The Office of the Governor is obliged to accord highest priority to Legislative work and this is being done in spite of the fact that staff due to the Governor has not been made available in spite of repeated reminders,” stated Dhankhar.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said in the Assembly that queries sought by the Governor about the Bill has already been answered. TMC MLAs held a protest demonstration accusing the Governor of delaying Bills.