WB police for strictest action againt trouble-mongers

WB police for strictest action againt trouble-mongers

Parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts bore the brunt as over 200 people were arrested

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 13 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 21:26 ist
Protest against comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Howrah. Credit: Reuters Photo

West Bengal Police have pledged stringent action against those involved incidents of violence across the state following protests against controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders.

Parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts bore the brunt as over 200 people were arrested under different sections of law, and 42 cases were registered for different violent activities, Jawed Shamim, ADG &  IGP (Law & Order), West Bengal said on Monday.

Also read: Violence-hit areas in West Bengal limp back to normalcy amid sporadic protests

Shamim stated that maximum punishment will be ensured for the troublemakers. All units (of police force) have been instructed to deal with any situation very strictly and promptly and to ensure that damage and violence are prevented.

Besides active participation from additional senior officials in sensitive areas, raids are being conducted and trouble-mongers are being identified and arrested, he said. Nobody who has been involved in any kind of hooliganism, vandalism, or arson will be spared, Shamim said. The police have requested that people refrain from spreading rumours, adding that a collective effort is the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, police officials are also searching for the root of violence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Howrah
West Bengal
Violence
Riots
Prophet Mohammed remarks
Prophet Remarks Row
Nupur Sharma

What's Brewing

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

In Pics | Female celebrities who've had breast cancer

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

 