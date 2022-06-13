WB police for strictest action againt trouble-mongers

West Bengal Police have pledged stringent action against those involved incidents of violence across the state following protests against controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders.

Parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts bore the brunt as over 200 people were arrested under different sections of law, and 42 cases were registered for different violent activities, Jawed Shamim, ADG & IGP (Law & Order), West Bengal said on Monday.

Shamim stated that maximum punishment will be ensured for the troublemakers. All units (of police force) have been instructed to deal with any situation very strictly and promptly and to ensure that damage and violence are prevented.

Besides active participation from additional senior officials in sensitive areas, raids are being conducted and trouble-mongers are being identified and arrested, he said. Nobody who has been involved in any kind of hooliganism, vandalism, or arson will be spared, Shamim said. The police have requested that people refrain from spreading rumours, adding that a collective effort is the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, police officials are also searching for the root of violence.