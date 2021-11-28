West Bengal: 18 dead, several injured in road accident

The incident happened at around 3 am when an overcrowded matador carrying a dead body lost control and hit a truck standing by the side of the road

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Nov 28 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 13:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major accident, at least 18 people were killed and several others were injured on a state highway at Haskhali under the Phulbari police station area in Nadia district of West Bengal in the wee hours on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 3 am in the morning when an overcrowded matador carrying a dead body lost control and hit a stone-chip loaded truck standing by the side of the road. "The matador with a dead-body carrying at least 30 passengers was going towards Nabadwip when it lost control and hit the truck standing by the side of the road. So far we came to know that the body was coming from Bagda in North 24 Parganas district and was going to the crematorium," a senior police officer said.

"According to initial reports, 11 persons died on the spot and nine others were rushed to the district hospital at Shaktinagar where another seven persons succumbed to the injury. Two people were transferred to NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, their condition is reported to be critical," the officer added.

The local people rushed to the spot and informed the police. Police came and sent the injured to the hospital. "We have started an investigation but are not sure whether the driver of the matador is alive or not," the officer added.

