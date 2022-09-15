WB BJP leader summoned by CBI in coal smuggling case

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari summoned by CBI in coal smuggling case

Jitendra Tiwari is a former TMC MLA from Pandaveswar

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 15 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 14:35 ist
The BJP flag. Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the state CID in connection with its investigation into a coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday. The CID has asked him to appear before its officers in the city for questioning in the coal smuggling case on Friday.

Tiwari, who is the former Trinamool Congress mayor of Asansol and joined BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly poll, confirmed receiving the notice. "An investigating authority can call anyone for the sake of investigation," Tiwari, a former TMC MLA from Pandaveswar, said.

Also Read | Sextortion racket tries to target senior Trinamool MLA

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also investigating alleged illegal excavation, transportation and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Trinamool Congress
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
West Bengal
India News

What's Brewing

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 