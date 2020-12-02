West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to speak at coveted Oxford Union Debate on December 2

Mamata to speak at coveted Oxford Union Debate today

  • Dec 02 2020, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 00:07 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be speaking at The Oxford Union Debate the first Indian woman CM to do so through the virtual mode on Wednesday, secretariat sources said.

Banerjee would be speaking about the schemes of the state government like 'Kanyashree', 'Rupasree', 'Krishak Bandhu' and 'Duare Bangla'," they said.

"Banerjee, who became the first Indian woman CM to address the debate, had received the invitation from the Oxford Union in July," an official said.

"She will be answering questions from students during the debate, and has already received 600 online queries," he said.

Founded in 1823, The Oxford Union has featured several world leaders and luminaries as speakers, including US presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan, British prime ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, physicist Albert Einstein and spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

