West Bengal Congress Committee president mourns the loss of Ahmed Patel

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:01 ist
West Bengal Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI photo

West Bengal Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the death of senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

"I am deeply shocked at the disastrous news of expiry of our great leader Ahmed Patel Ji, Congress without Ahmed Bhai is hardly imagined, may God afford him Jannat," Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said in a tweet.

