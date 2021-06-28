West Bengal extends Covid curbs till July 15 with relaxations

WB extends Covid curbs till July 15 with relaxations

Banerjee said public buses will be allowed to operate in the state with 50% capacity

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 28 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 19:12 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at a press conference, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the Covid-related restrictions till July 15, announcing certain relaxations.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said public buses will be allowed to operate in the state with 50 per cent capacity.

Government and private offices would also be allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce, she said.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 11 am to 6 pm, she added.

Social gatherings such as weddings would be allowed with a maximum of 50 people, Banerjee said, urging people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The government also allowed vegetable markets to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till June 30. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

