West Bengal govt decides to ban 'The Kerala Story' movie

'This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,' CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 17:29 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 17:34 ist
'The Kerala Story' poster. Credit: IANS Photo

The West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story.

"This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by reports.

India News
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
The Kerala Story

