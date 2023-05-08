West Bengal govt decides to ban 'The Kerala Story' movie

The West Bengal government has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story.
"This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," CM Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by reports.
More to follow
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?
Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter