WB poll official suspended after EVM found elsewhere

West Bengal poll official suspended after EVM found elsewhere

Villagers spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 13:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Four EVMs and a similar number of VVPATs were found at the house of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Howrah district, following which a poll official was suspended, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Tulsiberia village in the Uluberia Uttar assembly segment, he said.

Villagers spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours, after which they started protesting, he added.

Then, it was found that the officer of sector 17 Tapan Sarkar was visiting the TMC leader's house with the EVMs, the official said.

Follow DH's live updates on West Bengal Elections, here

The EVMs and VVPATs were seized and the officer suspended, he said.

"The four machines are not being used in today's polling. We have sought a report from the District Election Officer," he added.

The sector officer claimed that he reached the area very late and found the polling booth closed, following that he decided to spend the night at his relative's residence, unable to find any "safe place" to stay.

A huge team of central forces had to be deployed in the area as the locals protested, alleging malpractices. Even the Block Development Officer (BDO) was gheraoed when he had reached the spot to pacify the crowd.

BJP candidate Chiran Bera alleged that the incident was part of TMC's plan to rig the election, a charge denied by the ruling party.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "This is an old habit of the TMC. It takes time to get over the old habits. They have been caught red-handed and it shows what they are up to."

Polling was underway in the area in the third phase of elections.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Election Commission of India
EVM

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar protesters defy bloody army crackdown

Myanmar protesters defy bloody army crackdown

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

 