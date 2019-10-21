Will stand by in difficult times: Mamata assures Farooq

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 21 2019, 20:12pm ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 20:54pm ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah that she stands by him in such “difficult times.”

“Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah,” she tweeted.

Abdullah (82) was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370. The veteran politician shares a very cordial relationship with Mamata and attended Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) United India rally in Kolkata in January.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Farooq Abdullah
Mamata Banerjee
Comments (+)
 