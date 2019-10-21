Will stand by in difficult times: Mamata assures Farooq

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah that she stands by him in such “difficult times.”

“Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah,” she tweeted.

Abdullah (82) was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370. The veteran politician shares a very cordial relationship with Mamata and attended Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) United India rally in Kolkata in January.