Wind of change blowing in favour of Congress in Manipur: Former CM Ibobi Singh

"Don't worry about Manipur," was the straight and simple message of former Chief Minister and Congress' pointsman in the state Okram Ibobi Singh to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she addressed a virtual rally on Tuesday as part of the Opposition party's campaign for the Assembly elections.

"People of Manipur wants a change as they are fed up with the misrule of BJP, both at the Centre and in the state. There is a wind of change blowing in favour of us. We are fighting the battle so strongly like a war and we will come back to power," veteran Congress leader, who served as the CM between 2002 to 2017, told Priyanka before she virtually interacted with party workers from different parts of the state.

Assembly elections in Manipur is scheduled on February 28 and March 4.

Congress is contesting in 54 of the 60 Assembly seats and is banking on the experience of Ibobi Singh to bounce back to power. It has stitched an alliance with five left parties while BJP has set a target to win absolute majority this time. In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but BJP managed to wrest power and form its first government with the help of National People's Party and Naga People's Front.

The pressure and expectation on Ibobi Singh have increased since several senior leaders including the former president of the party's state unit, Konthoujam Govibdas switched over to BJP ahead of elections. Even as Priyanka lashed out at BJP by calling it a threat to the diverse society in the Northeast, Congress workers in the state questioned why top leaders of the party have not visited Manipur even as senior BJP leaders are already campaigning in the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, union law minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have already visited and campaigned for BJP in the state.

Addressing the party workers, Priyanka promised that Congress would ensure 33 per cent reservation in jobs for women and create more employment for youths in the militancy-hit state.

Priyanka also promised that Congress would protect and safeguard the territorial integrity and historical boundary of Manipur if it comes back to power. Her assurance was aimed at the concerns over demand of the Naga groups for "territorial integrity" of all Naga inhabited areas including those in Manipur hills as part of the final Naga pact likely to be signed soon to end the long Naga conflict.

