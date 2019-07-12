Eclipse: Tirumala temple will remain closed on July 16

In view of Chandra Grahanam (lunar eclipse), the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has cancelled various darshans on July 16 and 17.

The temple will remain closed from 7 pm on July 16 till 5 am on July 17, Privileged darshans for senior citizens, parents with infants and donors also have been cancelled for the same day.

The lunar eclipse falls between 1.31 am and lasts up to 4.29 am on July 17. It is a tradition to close the temple six hours prior to eclipse which will be followed this year too.

The darshan will be open for common pilgrims on July 16, for a few hours between 12 pm to 5 pm.

On Wednesday when the temple opens at 5 am after the eclipse, rituals like suddhi and punyahavachanam will be performed. However, Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Koluvu will not be open for the public.

The devotees will be allowed to enter VQC compartments only from 5 am onwards on Wednesday. TTD also cancelled the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva on Tuesday.

Arjita sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas have also been cancelled on Wednesday. TTD in a statement here has urged devotees to plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala accordingly.

TTD has announced that Annaprasadam distribution will remain closed during this period. However, 20,000 food packets will be distributed to the pilgrims from 3 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday at Nadaneerajanam platform, Vaibhavotsava Mandapam and SV Museum areas.