ED attaches Rana Ayyub's funds in money laundering case

ED attaches Rs 1.77 cr of Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

The agency issued a provisional order under the PMLA to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 22:59 ist
Journalist Rana Ayyub. Credit: Twitter/@RanaAyyub

The Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore of journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged diversion of donor funds for personal use, agency sources said on Thursday.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name.

The money laundering case against Ayyub is based on a September, 2021 FIR of Ghaziabad Police (Uttar Pradesh) related to alleged irregularities in funds obtained by her from the public for charitable purposes.

