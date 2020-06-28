Eight lakh students fail in Hindi in Uttar Pradesh Board exams

A whopping eight lakh students failed in Hindi in the High School and Intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board, reflecting pathetic state of affairs of the Hindi language in a state, where it is also the mother tongue.

The results of the UP Board examinations were declared on Saturday.

According to the Board officials, around 2.70 lakh students of Intermediate failed to secure passing marks in Hindi and hence, could not get through the exams. Similarly around 5.28 lakh students of High School also failed to get passing grade in their Hindi paper.

Incidentally, around 2.39 lakh students of High School and Intermediate of the Board had skipped their Hindi papers.

The Board officials said that the number of students failing in Hindi was around ten lakh last year.

Overall, 55 lakh students had appeared in the twin examinations of the UP Board this year.

The experts blame teachers, students as well as the parents for this situation. They feel that none of them was serious about the Hindi language.

''The parents want their children to be at home in English...Hindi for them is the least preferred language,'' says Dr. R.C.Tripathi, a former faculty in the department of Hindi at Lucknow University.

''The students also think that Hindi being their mother tongue, they will very easily pass the exams and, therefore, there is no need to focus on the language,'' Tripathi told DH on Sunday. He also said that there are not many qualified teachers of the language