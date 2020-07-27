Elderly Covid-19 victim's body lied unattended for over 14 hrs, claims family

The family members of an elderly Covid-19 patient have claimed that his body lied unattended at their residence in south 24 Parganas for more than 14 hours, and neighbours or the local councillor did not respond to their distress calls, despite repeated attempts.

The man, in his mid-60s, died around midnight on Sunday, the family members -- three of whom have also tested positive for the disease -- said.

"My elder brother, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law had tested positive for the disease. Dada (brother) died around 11.55 pm on Sunday. Since then we had tried contacting councillor Ashoka Mondal several times, but all calls went unanswered. We also contacted the state health department, but no one helped," the deceased's brother said.

None in the neighbourhood, too, came to the aid of the hapless family, he said.

It was only after the state minister and local MLA Partha Chatterjee intervened, arrangements were made to take the sexagenerian's body for cremation, he added.

Behala Paschim MLA Partha Chatterjee, when contacted, said the matter was being looked into.

"I have spoken to the Behala police station officer-in-charge and the brother of the deceased. If the councillor has not responded to calls then that wasn't the right thing to do. I, being the MLA, have certain responsibilities and will do whatever is needed. I am personally overseeing things," Chatterjee said.