Engrossed in PUBG, youth drinks chemical, dies

A 20-year-old man died on Tuesday after he consumed a chemical used for polishing jewellery instead of water. The youth was busy playing PUBG when he consumed the chemical, reported Hindustan Times.

The youth was travelling on a train with his friend who dealt with ornaments. His friend was carrying the chemical in his bag, government railway police told HT.

“The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Yadav, 20, of Gwalior. He worked as a parking lot attendant. On Tuesday, he was travelling with one Santosh Sharma from Gwalior to Agra. Both had a common travel bag. Santosh was going to Agra in connection with his business of ornament polishing,” HT quoted Vijay Singh, in-charge GRP station, Agra Cantt railway station.

Sharma told the police officers that his friend was so occupied in the online multiplayer battle game that he drank the chemical instead of water.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. The police are waiting for the report to get a clear idea about the incident.

This is not the first time that something like this happening. There had been an instance when a youth playing PUBG had died on railway tracks. In another incident, a 21-year-old PUBG addict strangled his father to death and beheaded him for preventing him from playing the popular online game.