Ensure every possible medical treatment to Stan Swamy: NHRC to Maharashtra Chief Secretary

The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to ensure every possible medical treatment to the imprisoned Father Stan Swamy as part of life-saving measures and protection of his basic human rights.

Earlier, the NHRC had received a complaint that Stan Swamy was being denied medical facility during the Covid-19 period. It was also alleged that he had not been vaccinated and that there was no proper medical care in the jail hospital.

Read more: Bombay HC extends Stan Swamy's stay at private hospital in Mumbai till July 6

The Commission has called for a report in the light of the allegations made in the complaint and the treatment record of the 84-year-old activist-priest, who is lodged in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. He was arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

This direction has come in continuation with the earlier order of the Commission, wherein it had advised the Maharashtra government to provide adequate medical care and treatment to Stan Swamy, who is hospitalized in Holy Family Hospital, a statement said.