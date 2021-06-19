Ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated', follow '5-fold strategy': MHA to states

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions leading to crowding in public places, the Centre on Saturday asked states to ensure that the re-opening process is "carefully calibrated" while emphasising the need for “scrupulously” following the "five-fold" strategy, including stepping up the pace of vaccination, in containing the virus spread.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off letters to states and union territories, acknowledging the decline in number of active cases, but said the decision to impose or ease restrictions should be taken based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level.

"While the opening of activities after decline in cases is essential, the states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated," he wrote.

The Home Secretary wanted the states and union territories to "step up the pace of vaccination to cover the maximum number of people in an expeditious manner", as vaccination is "critical to break the chain of transmission".

Bhalla asked states and union territories to issue directions to district and all other authorities to keep a close watch on the situation while activities are opened in a "cautious manner". He also wanted them to "scrupulously ensure" that there is "no complacency" in adhering to the "five-fold strategy" of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as test-track-treat-vaccine strategy.

He pointed out that easing restrictions in some states have led to resumption of crowding of people, such as in markets, without adhering to Covid-appropriate norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

It is "essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities", he wrote.

DH had earlier reported that people in Delhi were seen flouting Covid-19 norms and crowding in public places after restrictions were eased in the national capital.

Emphasising on the test-track-treat strategy, Bhalla said that the local administrations should ensure that the testing rate does not come down.

As the situation is dynamic, he said, a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates.

"A system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it gets checked there itself, through local containment measures...," he said.

He said there should be regular monitoring of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and proper ventilation of closed spaces.