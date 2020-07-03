Environmentalists in Wayanad also express concerns over tunnel rail line

While Kerala government's fresh proposal for Thalasserry-Mysuru rail line with tunnels through Bandipur and Nagarhole forest areas have not gone down well with environmentalists of Wayanad, the state government is of the view that it was one of the best option with least ecological impact.

Kerala Transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal said that survey on Kerala's part was already over and a positive response from Karnataka for conducting the survey was expected.

It is the fourth project proposal in this regard beginning with the decades-old Nilambur-Nanjangud, followed by one through Bandipur and another through Kodagu.

All these faced stiff resistance from environmentalists who raised concerns over felling trees and disturbing wildlife ecology. Hence Kerala now mooted the tunnel lines.

Wayanad Nature Protection Group president N Badusha told DH that apart from affecting the ecology of the forest areas, the proposed line may also pose threat to the Kottiyoor-Periya elephant corridor. Even the requirement of such a rail line by disturbing the forest ecology was doubtful, he said.

Jyothilal said that the proposed tunnels would be at least 30 metres below the ground and hence it would not cause any disturbance to the forest ecology.

Moreover, the area identified was not protected forest. He also cited the Kolkata metro's tunnel under River Hoogly and stated that there were adequate technology to construct the tunnel line without disturbing the ecology.

Once Karnataka government's nod for conducting the survey was received, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation would initiate further steps like preparation of detailed project report, he said.