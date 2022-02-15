Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Cong

Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 15 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 12:10 ist
Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar. Credit: Wikemedia Commons

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress.

More to follow...

