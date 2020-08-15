Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal, border districts: PM

Expansion of NCC ensured in 173 coastal and border districts: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 13:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

One-third of the one lakh new cadets will be girls, the prime minister said in his Independence Day speech

"Now, expansion of the NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts. Under this mission, one lakh NCC cadets will receive special training. Of this, one-third will be girls," Modi told the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. 

NCC cadets
Narendra Modi

