Explained: India's dependence on Russian weapons

As the world rushes to sanction Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, India has refrained from criticising Moscow's aggression, instead has simply called for "dialogue and diplomacy."

As the severity of these "unprecedented" sanctions on Russia accentuates, New Delhi's historic and deep reliance on Moscow for defence supplies are under scanner. India has relied heavily on Russian exports over the past decades and Moscow can leverage that to seek India's support at the global stage. Meanwhile, the US has maintained that its package of sanctions is also aimed at Russia's defence capability, apart from its economic and financial institutions.

India's Russia ties

India-Russia defence ties are still strong, with deals reportedly worth as much as $15 billion still in the pipeline. The sanctions may create a problem for these transactions, particularly the $5.4 billion contract for five long-range ground-to-air S-400 Triumf missile systems. The US has previously expressed concerns over the arrangement.

In 2016-2020, Russia was the biggest source for India's defence needs, amounting to about 49.4 per cent of all arms imports, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institution.

Last year. PM Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared a proposal to make over 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in partnership with Russia. While the move was touted as a shift to Make in India in the arms sector, officials said, "The endeavour also reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries.”

In June last year, the Indian Navy's only nuclear-powered attack submarine, the INS Chakra, was returned to Russia as the lease agreement came to an end. However, in 2019, India sealed a $3 billion deal with Russia for leasing another nuclear-powered attack submarine for the Indian Navy for a period of 10 years. Under the deal, Russia will have to deliver the Akula class submarine, to be known as Chakra III, to the Indian Navy by 2025.

Indian Air Force too is keen on buying and upgrading 21 MiG-29 fighters lying unused in Russia. Besides, IAF has signed a contract to make 18 Sukhoi-30MKI fighters in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for over $800 million. India had gone ahead with a $1 billion dollar deal to make Kamov hospitals, however, Bloomberg reported that government may push back on the deal instead there might be off-the-shelf purchases of some of the Ka-226T military choppers.

These are notably some of the prominent arrangements India has with Russia and New Delhi's defence reliance extends to various Russian missile technologies, combat tanks, aircraft and other needs.

India is reportedly planning to diversify its import source, however, as of now, it is still spending billions on Russian equipment. New Delhi also has concerns over Russia's increasingly close ties with China, who has said Moscow's "legitimate security concerns" have to be addressed over the Ukraine situation.

