Explosion in Gujarat chemical factory kills one

The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej

PTI, Bharuch,
  • Aug 03 2021, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 07:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday evening, police officials said.

The blast, which was followed by a fire, occurred in the premises of SRF Ltd's chemical manufacturing unit in Dahej, they said.

Though the explosion was followed by a fire, it was brought under control in time, said Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama.

"The blast occurred in a chemical tank in the premises of SRF company. One person working near the tank was killed, while two others received burn injuries and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was quickly brought under control," said Chudasama.

Another police official said both the injured workers were later on shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara for further treatment. 

