Extremely shameful: Kejriwal on WFI row

Extremely shameful: Kejriwal on no action against those accused of sexual exploitation by wrestlers

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 16:58 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
WFI
Wrestling Federation of India
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 