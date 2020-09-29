Farm laws to curb black money, says PM Narendra Modi

Slamming the Opposition for holding protests against three new agriculture-related laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that through these laws, the government has ended one more way of creating black money.

"Some persons are unable to tolerate this freedom (of farmers). One more way for them to earn black money has ended," PM Modi said while inaugurating six projects under the 'Namami Gange' project to treat sewage in Uttarakhand.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi said, "Farmers can now sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. But when the Centre is giving farmers their rights, these people are opposing it. They don't want farmers to sell their produce in the open market, they want middlemen to earn profit. They're opposing the freedom of farmers."

Insisting that the minimum support price system (MSP) would continue, the Prime Minister said with new laws, farmers would get the freedom to sell their produce anywhere they wished to.

Without naming the Congress, PM Modi criticised the incident of burning of a tractor at the India Gate on Monday morning by Indian Youth Congress workers.

"They are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that are worshipped by them," the PM said.

"Those now opposing the new farm laws spoke in favour of implementing the MSP when in power but never did so. It has been done by our NDA government as per the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations," the Prime Minister said.

Allaying fear over the new laws on the farming sector and labour reforms, the PM said, "Many reforms related to farmers, labourers and health were brought during the Parliament's Monsoon Session. All these reforms will only strengthen the labourers, youths, women, and farmers. The country is also witnessing how some people are opposing these just for the sake of opposing."

Attacking the Congress, the PM said they demand evidence of the Indian Army’s surgical strike in PoK, installation of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Gujarat and Yoga Day.

"For years these people (Opposition) didn't do anything to empower our security forces. The Air Force kept asking for Rafale but they never listened to them. When our govt signed a contract with France government for Rafale aircraft, they started having a problem," the PM said.