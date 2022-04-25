Farmers demand for higher MSP as wheat procurement hits 15-year low

The Centre’s wheat procurement from Punjab is expected to fall to a 15-year-low amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has resulted in a rise in demand for export and domestic markets. Besides, low crop yield due to the rise in temperature in March has worsened the situation.

The government has so far procured 83.49 lakh tonne of wheat in the current season, according to a report in The Indian Express. Meanwhile, private purchase of wheat produce is set to cross 5 lakh tonne – a 15-year-high, the report added.

“Going by the daily market arrivals, which have clearly slowed down, total procurement may not even reach 100 lakh tonne,” a senior Punjab Mandi Board official told the paper.

To put things in perspective, the Centre procured 132.14 lakh tonne of wheat from Punjab in 2021 – XX % higher than the current figure. Historically, Punjab accounts for majority of the Centre’s wheat procurement. The last time wheat procurement from the state fell below 100 lakh tonne was back in 2007 and 2006, when these totalled 70.99 lakh tonne and 69.07 lakh tonne, respectively.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are witnessing a dip production dip, prompting the government to make private purchases to make amends.

