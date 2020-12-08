Farmers' Protest: CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, claims AAP; Delhi Police deny allegation

The Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet.

Important : BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence#आज_भारत_बंद_है#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

However, Anto Alphonse, DCP, North Delhi has said , "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest.



This statement is absolutely incorrect. As being the CM of Delhi, he can move around wherever he wants: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi https://t.co/pc4WJAxZek pic.twitter.com/7geRbaVoYe — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted videos of their MLAs being manhandled by the Delhi Police when they went to meet the Chief Minister.

