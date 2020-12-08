Kejriwal 'under house arrest', Police deny AAP claim

Farmers' Protest: CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, claims AAP; Delhi Police deny allegation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 11:52 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet.

However, Anto Alphonse, DCP, North Delhi has said , "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest.
 

Meanwhile the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted videos of their MLAs being manhandled by the Delhi Police when they went to meet the Chief Minister.

 

More to follow...

 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Farm Bills

