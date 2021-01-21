Farmers' protest news updates: Next round of talks with agitating farmers on Jan 22

Bowing to pressure, the Modi government has offered to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for up to 18 months as they continue talks with the agitating farmers to address their concerns over the reforms. The offer to suspend farm laws for a longer duration was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during the tenth round of talks with the farmers' unions, who have been protesting on the Delhi borders for 57 days. Meanwhile, Farmer unions opposing the Centre's new agri laws has rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road, sources said. Stay tuned for more updates.