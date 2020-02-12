Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Popular fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones," Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted.

Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe.

He was a Padma Shri awardee and a published writer with books such as "Moda Goa - History and Style", his memoir "The Green Room" and "Poskem: Goans in the Shadows".

He was also passionate about setting up Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes. Rodricks was overseeing the ongoing work.

A well-known gay activist, Rodricks was married to Jerome Marrel.