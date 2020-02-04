Fire in Uttar Pradesh factory, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Goods worth Rs 50 lakh were destroyed in a blaze which erupted in a paper glass manufacturing unit in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
No loss of life was reported in the incident that occurred due to short circuit, police said.
According to the factory owner Ankit Goel, the fire destroyed 2000 cartoons of paper glass valued at Rs 50 lakh.
