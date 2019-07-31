Fixed charges on electricity reduced in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people of Delhi after power regulator DERC announced a significant reduction in fixed charges on electricity in the city.

Highlighting that there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital for the fifth consecutive year, Kejriwal said Delhi had the lowest power tariffs in the country.

"Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr (year), tariffs reduced. Delhi has the lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Del (Delhi) is the only place in India wid (with) 24×7 electricity (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the chief minister had requested the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to reduce fixed charges three months ago.

"Fix charges reduced by DERC. Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requested for the same 3 months ago. Thanks to DERC," Jain tweeted.

The DERC announced the new electricity tariffs for 2019-20, significantly bringing down fixed charges while raising energy charges.

DERC chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan said the new rates would be applicable from August 1.

As per the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from RS 140 to Rs 50.

The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from Rs 175 to Rs 100, Chauhan said.

The energy charges in the domestic category for those who are consuming above 1,200 units have been raised from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit.