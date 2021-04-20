Flipkart expands 'Quick' hyperlocal service to six additional cities

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has expanded its hyperlocal service 'Flipkart Quick' to six new cities to provide consumers safe and seamless access to daily essentials.

These additional cities include Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune.

The development assumes significance as various state governments, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have announced weekend curfews and lockdowns to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, which is seeing a record number of cases being reported daily. Most states have allowed the delivery of essentials via e-commerce.

In a statement, Flipkart said it plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other metros and cities in a phased manner this year.

The e-commerce major had launched Flipkart Quick in Bengaluru last year to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location.

The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care. It enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes as well as book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience.

Flipkart Quick leverages the company's investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem.

Shadowfax, Flipkart's strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick, the statement said.

“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies. It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers," Flipkart Vice-President Sandeep Karwa said.

He added that Flipkart remains committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship. With the rising number of cases lately, Flipkart continues to follow the highest safety and SOPs (standard operating procedure) developed and institutionalised over the last several months, the company said.