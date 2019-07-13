Flood in Assam hits 14 lakh people

Flood situation in Assam remained serious as over six lakh more people were affected and one person drowned in the past 24 hours.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said that the flood affected 14,06,711 people in 2,168 villages so far in 25 of the state's 33 districts. The situation is unlikely to improve in the next 24 hours with heavy rain continuing at most places in the state.

"The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force personnel are continuing rescue operation at several places. A total of 234 relief camps have been opened, where 20,047 flood-hit people have taken shelter," the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger levels at five places.

Ten tributaries of Brahmaputra and that of the Barak river were also flowing above the danger level.

Animals in Kaziranga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, rushed to high lands as nearly 60% area of the 434-sq km park was inundated on Saturday.

Dhemaji district in eastern Assam has been the worst hit district with over 1.38 lakh people coming under the flood's impact.

One person drowned in the district situated in the downstream of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The impact in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts is more due to the rainwater coming down the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, apart from the incessant rain," said a disaster response personnel in Dhemaji.

The bulletin said that so far 76 houses have been completely damaged while embankments, roads, culverts and bridges have been severely damaged in several districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday and took stock of the relief and rescue work being carried out by the state government. Shah assured Sonowal to provide all possible help to tackle the disaster.

Seven persons have died in Assam due to floods and landslides this year so far.