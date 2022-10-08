FM Sitharaman visits local market in Chennai, buys vegetables

FM visits local market in Chennai, buys vegetables

  Oct 08 2022, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 23:45 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables. Credit: PTI Photo

"During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables" a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said.

She also inaugurated 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

