Former PM Manmohan Singh tests Covid-19 positive

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

The 88-year-old Congress leader has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Read: Uttar Pradesh govt imposes lockdown in five cities as Covid-19 cases surge

Leaders across party lines wished Singh a speedy recovery.

"My prayers for a speedy recovery of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji," Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi have also wished him a speedy recovery.