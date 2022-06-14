Four deaths due to landslides in Assam following heavy rains, life paralysed in Guwahati

Four persons died due to landslides in Assam capital Guwahati as heavy rains lashed most parts of the city since Monday evening.

Four construction workers died at the city's Boragaon area on Tuesday morning after their houses were trapped in debris following landslides. They were staying in rented houses and used to work as migrant labourers in construction sites, police said. They hailed from Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts in western Assam.

Life in Guwahati was severely affected as most parts of the capital city remained waterlogged due to heavy rains since Monday night. Office goers had a harrowing time on Tuesday while many schools had to cancel classes due to the rains. Kamrup metro district administration issued an alert asking residents not to venture out of home unless very necessary. The administration also asked people living in areas (particularly living on the hills in and around Guwahati) vulnerable to landslides to shift to safer places as weather forecast warned about heavy rains on Wednesday too.

The Met department issued a red alert about the possibility of very heavy rains in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya till June 17.

The daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said that over 3,100 people have remained affected due to floods in seven districts, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kamrup Metro, and South Salmara.