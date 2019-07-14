Four detained over cop's death in Rajsamand

Four persons were detained on Sunday in the case of a 48-year-old police constable being beaten to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Head constable Abdul Gani from Bhim police station was beaten to death on Saturday by unidentified men while on duty.

Rajsamand's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Gupta said, "So far we have detained a woman Naina Devi, her son Nageshwar and his friends Laxman and Mukesh. They are being interrogated today. As per the primary findings, he was attacked and killed allegedly by five-six persons who were armed with sticks".

Rajsamand police rule out a case of lynching but suspect that the incident could be related to a land deal he was investigating. "It is not a case of lynching. We are ascertaining the possibilities and looking into the CCTV footage to identify those involved in the crime," Gupta added.

When the attack took place, Gani was returning from Hamela Ki Ber village on Saturday evening on his motorcycle, to attend to a case of a dispute between two neighbours over a piece of land. The attackers had circled him with sticks.

According to the police, after the attack, the unidentified men immediately ran away. The passers-by who spotted Gani’s body lying in a pool of blood rushed him to a hospital in Bhim area. He succumbed to his severe head injuries.

Abdul Gani's body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem on Sunday. Before that SP Bhuvan Bhushan and other policemen paid him tributes at Rajsamand police lines.