Four pilgrims charred to death as bus from Vaishno Devi catches fire

At least four pilgrims were charred to death while 20 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in caught fire when it was on way from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra to Jammu on Friday.
As per preliminary details, the fire emerged from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus near Kharmal about 1.5 km from Katra, Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.
“A local Bus.No.JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. 2 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra. Out of which 3 referred for specialised treatment. Details will follow”, he tweeted.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured every possible help to the injured who have been currently shifted to Naraina Hospital in Jammu.
“Immediately after receiving information of Bus mishap at Katra, just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Reasi (J&K),Babila Rakhwal. 2 casualties reported, injured shifted to Naraina Hospital. All possible help, financially and otherwise, will be provided to the injured (sic),” he tweeted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search
Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you
DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips
Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s
Building prosperous villages
Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns
Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years