Four pilgrims charred to death as bus from Vaishno Devi catches fire

Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured every possible help to the injured

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 13 2022, 19:25 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 19:25 ist

At least four pilgrims were charred to death while 20 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in caught fire when it was on way from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra to Jammu on Friday.

As per preliminary details, the fire emerged from the engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus near Kharmal about 1.5 km from Katra, Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

“A local Bus.No.JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. 2 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra. Out of which 3 referred for specialised treatment. Details will follow”, he tweeted.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured every possible help to the injured who have been currently shifted to Naraina Hospital in Jammu.

“Immediately after receiving information of Bus mishap at Katra, just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Reasi (J&K),Babila Rakhwal. 2 casualties reported, injured shifted to Naraina Hospital. All possible help, financially and otherwise, will be provided to the injured (sic),” he tweeted.

 

