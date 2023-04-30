Four teenagers drown while taking bath in pond in UP's Kanpur

Four teenage students drowned while taking a bath in a pond in the Narwal tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Saksham (15), Abhay Savita (14), Krishna (13), and Divyansh Awasthi (12) fell into the deep waters of the pond and drowned on Saturday, they said.

Saksham and Abhay were both high school students, Krishna was in Class 7 and Divyansh was studying in Class 6, the police added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chakeri) Amarnath Yadav said five teenagers had gone to the pond to take a bath when one of them accidentally slipped into the deep water.

His schoolmates drowned while trying to help him. The lone survivor was rescued by local villagers who heard the boys' cries for help, Yadav added.

Following news of the boys' drowning, their irate family members and local residents created a ruckus but the situation was brought under control by the police.

Police Commissioner BP Jogdand and District Magistrate Vishal G Ayyar reached the Kanshiram Trauma Centre to take stock after hearing of the incident.

Jogdand assured the bereaved families of conducting a probe into the incident to ascertain the circumstances.