Two drown, 2 missing while taking selfies at Goa beach

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Apr 24 2023, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 06:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youngsters drowned, while two others are feared missing, after they were swept by waves at the rocky end of a Keri beach in north Goa on Sunday.

The four people were a part of a large group from nearby areas, who were picnicking at the beach, located some 30 km from Panaji.

The incident took place when some members decided to take selfies near the rocky stretch where the state's privately appointed lifeguard agency, Drishti Marine, had put up 'no selfie' signages on account of the risk involved in navigating the rocks and surging waves.

Also Read | 2 children drown to death in Kerala's Kozhikode

According to a statement issued by the lifeguard agency, four people were swept away by a large wave, when they were navigating the rocks. "A jet ski was used to search for the missing individuals near the spot where the accident occurred. Two of the four people, a male and female aged 27 years and 17 years respectively were brought to the shore where a team of lifesavers administered CPR, while the state emergency services were also informed," the agency said.

While two could not be resuscitated to life, a search is being conducted to locate two others who have not been located till late on Sunday.

India News
Goa
Drowning
Missing
North Goa

